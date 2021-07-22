Ofoborh shares Message of Hope after Rangers revealed forward’s Heart Issues

Midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh is confident of making a quick return to action after Rangers revealed the player’s heart issue will keep him out for an unspecified time.

Ofoborh, 21, is yet to play for the Scottish giants since he joined them on a free transfer and, Monday, team Boss Steven Gerrard confirmed the Forward will not feature in the ‘short-term’.

Last season he featured for Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on loan from Bournemouth. Following the Manager’s announcement, the player gave an update on social media.

He posted:

“God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. God is the only reason i’ve made it this far. i will be back. 24.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NN (@nnamdiofoborh_)

Ofoborh was a member of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, to the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2019.