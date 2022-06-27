Offor comes off the bench in defeat at Houston as Chicago’s bad run Persists

Chinonso Offor was a second half substitute for the struggling Chicago Fire as they fell 2-0 away from home against Houston Dynamo in the MLS, Sunday, at the PNC Stadium.
Offor was introduced late on and in the final 11 minutes of regular time, but the CF could not impact the game.
In the second half, the visitors could only manage 2 shots on target, same as they did in the first 45 minutes.
The 22 year-old Nigerian has made 5 league appearances for the club this season and has one goal to his name.
Houston, who are chasing a playoff spot in the Western Conference raced into an early lead in the 23rd minute through Thor Úlfarsson for his second goal of the league campaign.
In stoppage time of the first half, the hosts doubled their lead, Darwin Quintero, Right-footed shot connected Adam Lundqvist’s cross.
The second half there was little effort on both sides to change the scoreline and Ezra Hendrickson’s men remain rooted at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table after the end of 90 minutes.
