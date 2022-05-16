Offia’s blistering start to new Season continues

Henry Offia, on the turf, celebrates with teammates after his goal made it 3-0 for Trelleborgs against Vasteras SK. Photo | IG (trelleborgsff)

Seven games into the new season and Henry Offia is two games from equalling his highest goal tally in a single Superettan season.

Offia, in his second year at Trelleborgs, has scored 10 goals in the 37 league appearances.
This season he has scored four goals in seven games, netting three in as many games.
At the weekend, the Forward netted in Trelleborgs’ 3-0 win against Vasteras SK. His strike in the 44th minute rounded up a three-goal first half lead after Isak Jonsson (5′) and Fritiof Bjorken (34′) fired the hosts ahead.
Offia moved to seventh in the top scorers’ ranking and the only African in the top 20, Ghana’s Sadat Karim (2 goals, 4 assists) the closest in 21st position.

 

 

Yakubu’s early season struggle continues

 

Aliyu Yakubu is yet to open his goal account for the season as he made his seventh league appearance albeit from the bench in AFC Eskilstuna’s away defeat to Halmstad last weekend.

Yakubu only got a cameo in the defeat, coming off the bench in the final three minutes of regulation time.
It was the visitors who took the lead, Amar Muhsin with the opener in the 34th minute, but Halmstad responded with Joseph Baffo’s stoppage time penalty.
The winner did come on the hour mark from Ghana’s Sadat Karim’s goal handing AFC their second defeat of teh new Superettan season.

