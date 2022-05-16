Offia’s blistering start to new Season continues

Seven games into the new season and Henry Offia is two games from equalling his highest goal tally in a single Superettan season.
Offia, in his second year at Trelleborgs, has scored 10 goals in the 37 league appearances.
This season he has scored four goals in seven games, netting three in as many games.
At the weekend, the Forward netted in Trelleborgs’ 3-0 win against Vasteras SK. His strike in the 44th minute rounded up a three-goal first half lead after Isak Jonsson (5′) and Fritiof Bjorken (34′) fired the hosts ahead.
Offia moved to seventh in the top scorers’ ranking and the only African in the top 20, Ghana’s Sadat Karim (2 goals, 4 assists) the closest in 21st position.
