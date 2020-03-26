Offia Hopes for Great Season after sealing Move to Dalkurd

Nigerian youth international Henry Offia is happy with his decision to join Swedish side Dalkurd FF.

Offia joined the club after parting ways with IK Sirius and he signed a two-year contract with Dalkurd FF.

He has not made his official appearance for the Club, but he’s working hard to be ready for selection when football return after recent shut down across Europe due to coronavirus pandemic.

Offia told the website he’s to be joining and hoping for a good adventure with the club.

“It feels very good to come to Dalkurd. I hope to do well here and I hope to develop even more as a football player here.

“I believe and hope that the season can be positive, both for my own part and for the team.

“I got a really good feeling after meeting the coach and I have seen some matches and enjoy what I have seen. So I think it can be a successful season for us”.

Offia was a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland last year and played three for the Paul Aigbogun’s tutored sign.