Off the mark! Dennis delivers for Nottingham Forest

By
Adebanjo
-
0
44
Forest's Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring their side's goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at City Ground. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis opened his goal account for Nottingham Forest since his move from Championship side Watford.

Dennis headed home from a free kick to hand Forest the lead against Aston Villa in Monday night’s PL game.

It was the 24 year-old’s seventh league outing for his new side and his second goal contribution in all competitions – he got an assist in the 3-0 win against Grimsby in the EFL Cup.

Last season he featured 33 times in the Premier League for Watford and scored 10 goals.

