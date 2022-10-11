Off the mark! Dennis delivers for Nottingham Forest

Emmanuel Dennis opened his goal account for Nottingham Forest since his move from Championship side Watford.
Dennis headed home from a free kick to hand Forest the lead against Aston Villa in Monday night’s PL game.
It was the 24 year-old’s seventh league outing for his new side and his second goal contribution in all competitions – he got an assist in the 3-0 win against Grimsby in the EFL Cup.
