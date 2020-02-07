Off the Hook! Nigerian Player has Suspension in Egypt lifted

Nigerian footballer Emeka Eze and his Egyptian club Al-Masry SC can heave sigh of relief after the Egyptian FA lifted an indefinite suspension the player was handed for financial infractions with his former Agent.

Eze, who joined Egypt Premier League side Al-Masry in 2018 on a three-year deal from El Nasr Tadeen for a fee in the region of €200,000.

However, a season into his contract, the Midfielder was flagged by the EFA for not upholding his financial obligation with to his former agent.

A statement on the club website read:

The management of the Egyptian club has received an official letter from the Egyptian Football Association notifying it of lifting the suspension of its Nigerian player Easy Emeka.

The Egyptian Federation had suspended the player indefinitely as a result of the failure to pay the dues of his former agent, Nader Al-Sayed, which amounted to about $ 48,000, but Mr. Mohamed El-Khouly, the club’s vice-president, and Eng. Adnan Halabya, a member of the Egyptian Club’s Board of Directors, managed to communicate with and negotiate with Captain Nader El-Sayed To end the crisis and not to stop the player to succeed in reducing the amount to only 16 thousand dollars, the club administration paid it immediately, to be deducted from the player’s dues later, and the Egyptian Federation Appeal Committee was informed of this to issue its decision to lift the suspension from the player immediately.

The Nigerian had extended his contract in November of last year by three years, and will now stay at the club until 2022/23 season.

The Statement reads in part:

Within the framework of the Egyptian club’s board of directors, headed by Professor Samir Halabya, to maintain the main strength of the first team, he was filled with competition for all the championships in which the team participated … This is for an additional three seasons, so that his new contract ends the 2023/2022 season, where the player signed his new contract in the presence of Mr. Mohamed El-Khouly, the club’s vice-president and supervisor of the first team, Professor Tariq Hashem, Mr. Sharif Mazrouh and Mr. Ahmed Al Shamla, members of the Board of Directors Likewise, Captain Wael Al-Kharbtawi, the player’s business manager.

Eze has made six league appearances for the club and featured three times in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The club will face RS Berkane in the the last eight of the competition.