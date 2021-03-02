Odion Ighalo’s Controversial Celebration that sparked Super Eagles Debate

Was it an Eagle or a Lion?

Goal celebrations are often significant, most are encoded messages clear only to the keenest of eyes and sharpest minds.

Some are outright controversial and others, well they’ll leave you guessing.

The latter, perhaps is the state of many fans, who were left to ponder what Odion Ighalo’s celebration after the his first goal against Damac FC meant.

Ighalo scored with a powerful header to give Al Shabab the lead in a Saudi Premier League match on Monday.

After throwing up his iconic ‘fingers to the heaven’ celebration, he didn’t stop there.

Ighalo followed up, stretching his arms to form a claw and baring his teeth.

While some say the pose resembled that of an Eagle, others argue that he was mimicking the Club’s mascot, the White Lion.

The Eagles celebration was suggestive and the Forward’s biggest hint yet of a rumored Super Eagles return, one side of the divide argues.

Ighalo retired from international football after the 2019 AFCON, but the national Team Manager, Gernot Rohr has spoken openly about the desire to bring back the Forward.

Nigeria’s AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign hit a snag last year when the Super Eagles were held over two legs by Sierra Leone.

Coupled with injuries to striker Victor Osimhen, Rohr has considered recalling the 31 year-old Ighalo as replacement or deputy.

Later this month Nigeria will face Benin Republic and Lesotho in the final legs of the qualifying race.

Rohr is expected to announce his squad for both games soon.