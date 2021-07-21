Odion Ighalo reveals Biggest Moment in his Career

Odion Ighalo has rated his Changchun Yatai spell as the high point of his career.

Ighalo joined the Chinese Super League side from Watford for a fee around £20 million, a club-record deal.

During his two-and-a-half-year stint in China, the Forward scored 46 goals in 72 appearances in the Chinese Super League and he also won the Chinese FA Cup in 2019.

He joined Manchester United on loan and at the expiration he moved to Saudi Arabia with club Al Shabab in February.

He scored nine goals in 13 league matches in his first season at the club.