Odion Ighalo is Back!

By
Editor
-
0
96
Al-Shabab forward Odion Ighalo scored the winner in his side's 3-2 victory over Algeciras in their pre-season tour of Spain. Photo credit | IG (alshababsaudifc)

Odion Ighalo found the back of the net for Al Shabab in the win against Spanish side Algeciras on Thursday.

Ighalo sealed the victory for the Saudi side with a 61st minute winner in a five-goal thriller.

 

The 32 year-old is heading into his second season with the club and has been in good form this pre-season.

 

He netted twice in the draw against Rayo Vallecano in the first pre-season game.

 

Péricles Chamusca’s side kick off their season with Premier League fixture on the road, they face Abha Club on August 12.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here