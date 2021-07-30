Odion Ighalo is Back!

Odion Ighalo found the back of the net for Al Shabab in the win against Spanish side Algeciras on Thursday.

Ighalo sealed the victory for the Saudi side with a 61st minute winner in a five-goal thriller.

The 32 year-old is heading into his second season with the club and has been in good form this pre-season.

He netted twice in the draw against Rayo Vallecano in the first pre-season game.

Péricles Chamusca’s side kick off their season with Premier League fixture on the road, they face Abha Club on August 12.