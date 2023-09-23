Odion Ighalo Continues Streak In Saudi Arabia

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo is on fire in the Saudi Arabia league, continuing his goal-scoring spree with another impressive performance.
In his latest match, Ighalo found the back of the net against Abha, bringing his tally to five goals in five matches this season.
The 34 year-old’s remarkable form includes a recent hat-trick in his club’s victory over Damac, where they secured a 4-2 win.
This impressive performance has helped Al Wehda climb to seventh position in the Saudi League standings.
The Nigerian striker was the top scorer in the Saudi top flight during the 2021-22 season, bagging 24 goals.