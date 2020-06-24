Odey Targets Super Eagles Return

RC Genk forward Stephen Odey has revealed his aims to become a regular in the Super Eagles squad in the nearest future.

Odey has just one cap for the Super Eagles since he broke onto the scene as one of the best young forward in the country.

However, the striker has struggled for game time since joining Genk, but he remains optimistic of getting more opportunities when the new season starts in September.

Odey told footballlive that only regular playing with his club will facilitate his invitation to the Super Eagles and he’s focused on doing just that.

“As a player, representing your country is a dream come true and I’m not exempted,” the Striker said.

“Being among the few who will are privileged to represent Nigeria is not easy but a very big achievement and that is why I’m working hard to be involved as well.”

The 22 year-old has scored just once for Genk since joining from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer.