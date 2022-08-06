Odey, Kehinde celebrate Randers win over Iyede’s Horsens

Stephen Odey was a second-half substitute in the Superliga clash against Horsens on Friday.
This season the Forward is yet to complete 90 minutes in a single game – and has made four league appearances – amidst concerns over his relationship with the Coach.
Thomas Thomasberg introduced Odey in the 67th minute, with Randers leading 1-0 courtesy a goal from Marvin Egho (22′).
But, Stephen Odey is yet to get off the mark this season as the goals continue to evade the Forward.
His compatriot Tosin Kehinde was named as a starter in the 1-0 home win at the Cepheus Park.
The opposition also had a Nigerian in the team, Samson Iyede and the Forward was subbed off in the 77th minute.