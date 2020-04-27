Odey Doesn’t Regret Dumping MFM FC, Golden Shoe Award for Europe

Former MFM FC forward Stephen Odey says he’s happy with his move away from the NPFL, despite missing the opportunity to win the league goal king award.

Odey burst onto the scene at 19 and was the arrowhead of the MFM FC attack in the season that saw the Lagos State based team challenged for the title.

His goals that season saw him leading the goal scorers’ chart but the offer to move abroad was too tempting and the Striker left MFM for Swiss side FC Zurich midway through the Nigerian league season.

The striker, who has since joined Belgian Jupiler League side Genk said leaving for greener pastures at the time was the best thing for his career.

‘I felt bad not winning the Nigeria Premier League top scorers award as I had to move be to Europe.

‘However, I have moved on with life as my transfer to FC Zurich of Switzerland and now Genk have really paid off as it has made me a better player,’ he said.

Meanwhile Steven Odey remains MFM all-time top scorer in the NPFL with 23 goals in 42 matches and has also represented Nigeria at the U23 level.