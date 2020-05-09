Odegbami Backs Nigerian Coaches for Super Eagles Job

Former Green Eagles winger, Segun Odegbami believes there are Nigerians capable of handling the Men’s senior national team and continues to urge the NFF not to renew Gernot Rohr’s contract as Eagles Manager.

Odegbami, who played prominently in the 1980s and also won the African cup of Nations victory, reiterated the need for Nigerian Coaches to get more opportunities with the Eagles.

Rohr’s current deal expires in June and and reports had it that the Federation and Franco-German tactician are nearing an agreement on his new deal which could see him keep the job until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

” I have been an advocate of the end of foreign coaches in Nigerian football and I stand by that,” he said.

“It is very insensitive of people at this time in our history considering where we are now with the coronavirus opening our eyes to the new realities of the world for us to continue to go back to something that has failed us.”

” Rohr didn’t succeed, he took all that money, didn’t spend his time in this country.

“Besides, his scorelines are not anything that Nigerians have not done before so we must put an end to this slavery and colonial mentality,” Odegbami added.

He added that Nigeria is blessed with quality coaches who deliver at the highest level and they should be encouraged.

“Nigerians at this point have to look inwards, everything around us shows that these people out there don’t love us so they can’t love our country more than us.

“We have Nigerians who can do the job, they have always done the job and they can still do the job,” He said.