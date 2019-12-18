Obuh says Big Egos in Akwa United Locker Room undermined the Team

On Monday John Obuh left his role as Technical Adviser of Akwa United after a dismal start to the new season and despite his refusal to directly blame the players, he insists the big egos was difficult to curb.

Obuh who was appointed at the end of last season had only being in charge for 8 matches before the decision to quit.

While the pressure was on, there were suggestion the gaffer had lost the trust of his players.

But the former Akwa United Coach insists the players were loyal until the end.

He reiterated that he had the respect of the players, but also admitted the big egos in the locker room and indiscipline was one of the problems that affected the team.

Akwa United had since replaced the former Golden Eaglets coach with one time NPFL winner, Kennedy Boboye.