Oboabona ready for new challenge at Georgia’s Dinamo Batumi

Nigerian defender Godfrey Oboabona has expressed his desire to get down to work at Georgian Premier League club Dinamo Batumi.

Oboabona linked up with Batumi on a permanent deal on Tuesday having been clubless since leaving Croatia outfit HNK Gorcia in 2019.

The 29-year-old will be looking to reignite his career after he was handed the number 27 shirt at the club.

However, he is now the second Nigerian at Dinamo Batumi with Benjamin Teidi already a key member of the side.

Batumi were runners-up in the Georgian elite division last season and will feature in next term’s European club competition.

Oboabona says he’s delighted to join the team and admitted the prospect of playing in Europe has influenced his decision in moving to the club.

“First, I am glad to be a part of Dinamo Batumi family because they are a big club in Georgia,” he told Goal.

“There were a few clubs that were interested in having me, but the opportunity to feature in the Europa League made this choice an easy one.”

“I didn’t know a lot about Batumi as a club on arrival, but now I can say that I am feeling more at home because of the welcoming environment.”

“My manager (Geguchadze) has also been cooperative in helping me adapt quickly to life in this new environment.”

“There are quality players in this team and my immediate focus is to prove my worth to Batumi, not just with individual performance, but as a team.”

“We hope to go far in the Europa League as well as compete for the Georgian league title,” he concluded.

Oboabona once had stints with Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars, CaykurRizespor of Turkey and Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ahli.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.