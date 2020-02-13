Oboabona reacts to Yobo’s appointments as Super Eagles coach

Super Eagles defender Gofferey Oboabona has congratulated Joseph Yobo for his appointment as the Super Eagles assistant coach .

Yobo who was former Super Eagles captain was announced as the new assistant to technical adviser Gernot Rohr on Wednesday by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Yobo will replace Imama Amapakabo who couldn’t get a new deal from the Federation after disappointing tenure in charge of the national U-23 team and home base Super Eagles.

Oboabona who played along side Yobo in 2013 African Cup of Nations winning team and the 2014 FIFA senior world cup in Brazil took to his social media handle to congratulate his former captain.