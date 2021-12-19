Obiora enjoys good run with Chaves in win against SC Farense

Nwankwo Obiora got minutes as Chaves stretched their winning streak to three games following Saturday’s 2-1 win against SC Farense in the LigaPro.

Obiora was replaced in the 76th minute with Chaves two goals up against Farense at the Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira.

Joao Teixeira (18′) and Platiny (25′) gave the hosts a comfortable lead in the first half, but the lead was halved in late in the second half.

However, Chaves held on to improve their position on the table, moving to fifth and just four points outside of a promotion spot after 15 round of matches.

Meanwhile Nwankwo Obiora has made 10 league appearances this season without a goal or assist. He joined the club this season from Primeira Liga side Boavista.

Alhassan gets sub role in Nacional’s 2-1 win against Leixoes

Ibrahim Alhassan was second half substitute for Nacional in the LigaPro match against Leixoes on Saturday.

Alhassan got sixteen minutes in his 12th league appearance of the season, but started off poorly picking up a yellow card barely 1 minute on the pitch.

Nacional won 2-1, with goals from Bryan Rochez (4′) and Dudu (89′) against Leixoes at the Estádio da Madeira.

Fatai and Academica settle for a point against Mafra

Sodiq Olamilekan Fatai was called off the bench in the second half in Academica’s 2-2 LigaPro match against Mafra at the weekend.

Fatai was a 54th minute substitute in the encounter which leaves Academica winless in three league games.

The club have only picked up two points from a possible nine so far in December.