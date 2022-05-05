Obi benched, Okereke fires blank in Salernitana v Venezia relegation battle

Contrasting fortunes for two Nigerians during the Serie A relegation battle between Salernitana and Venezia at the Arechi Stadium on Thursday.
Joel Obi was on the bench for the entire game while David Okereke was handed sixty-three minutes for Salernitana and Venezia respectively, but it was the former who celebrated victory at the end of 90 minutes.
Federico Bonazolli’s 7th minute penalty set the ball rolling for the hosts as hopes of survival this season immediately brightened.
However in the second half, Venezia fought their way back into the contest and Thomas Henry snatched the equalizer just before the hour mark.
But, I Leoni ałati are bottom of the table for a reason, a leaky defence that has shipped 20 goals in their last last ten games picked up a single point in that time.
On Thursday, that Achilles heel rared its ahead again and they were soon chasing the game after Simone Verdi restored Salernitana’s lead in the 67th minute.
Though not the most beautiful goal, the strike nonetheless sent the home crowd wild in celebration.
Even the sending off of Ethan Ampadu in the 89th minute did little to affect the game.
After the final whistle, Salernitana players celebrated with the fans as the team climbed out of the relegation waters and now sit 17th in the standings.
