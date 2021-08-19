Nwosu confident Nigeria will progress from 2021 AFCON group stage

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu believes the Super Eagles have a good chance of qualifying from the group stage of the 2021 Nations cup in Cameroon.

Nwosu, a former midfielder, won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 and argues the current team will require ‘support and consistency’ ahead of the tournament.

Nigeria is drawn group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau, two teams will progress to the round of 16,

The 2021 AFCON is the second edition of the competition as a 24-team format.