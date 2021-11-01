Nwobodo, Ideye feature as Goztepe hold Alayanspor, Awaziem gets bench role

Goztepe's midfielder Obinna Nwobodo attempts to dribble past an opponent during the Turkish Super Lig match between Alayanspor and Goztepe. Photo credit | IG (goztepe)

Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute in Alanyaspor’s Super Lig match at the weekend when they welcomed Goztepe to the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium.

Awaziem, who is returning from an injury, was named as a substitute although it appeared the CB wasn’t fit to play.
Meanwhile, Goztepe coach Nestor El Maestro named two Nigerians in his matchday squad; Obinna Nwobodo and Brown Ideye.
Both players featured in the game, Nwobodo played the entire duration of the game while Ideye was handed a cameo.
The game ended 2-2 and Alanyaspor remain third in the standings, six points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

 

 

Ahmed Musa Karagumruk cameo ends in defeat against Kayserispor

 

Meanwhile Ahmed Musa was a late sub for Karagumruk over the weekend as his side fell 2-1 on the road against Kayserispor in the Super Lig.

Musa was handed a cameo, coming on in the second minute of added time with the score tied at 1-1.
However, the hosts would go on to strike to snatch a late winner and turn the game completely around.
Karagumruk had taken the lead in the first half through Andrea Bertolacci (23′), but they were reduced to 10 men after Derrick Luckassen was shown a straight red.
Kayserispor seized the initiative and made their numerical advantage count. They were brought level 12 minutes later when Mario Gavranovic found the back of the net.
However the hosts would go a man down, Onur Bulut sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
With the game in its final minutes and looking likely to end in a draw, Senegal’s Mame Thiam struck.
The 29 year-old Forward had a goal disallowed by VAR earlier, but he would not be denied a second time and his strike in the third minute of added time proved the decider.
For Kayserispor the win ended a three-game losing streak, while Karagumruk are now winless in two.

