Nwobodo, Ideye feature as Goztepe hold Alayanspor, Awaziem gets bench role

Chidozie Awaziem was an unused substitute in Alanyaspor’s Super Lig match at the weekend when they welcomed Goztepe to the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium.
Awaziem, who is returning from an injury, was named as a substitute although it appeared the CB wasn’t fit to play.
Meanwhile, Goztepe coach Nestor El Maestro named two Nigerians in his matchday squad; Obinna Nwobodo and Brown Ideye.
Both players featured in the game, Nwobodo played the entire duration of the game while Ideye was handed a cameo.
The game ended 2-2 and Alanyaspor remain third in the standings, six points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.
Ahmed Musa Karagumruk cameo ends in defeat against Kayserispor