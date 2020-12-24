NWFL : Yemisi Samuel’s brace sinks Pelican Stars in Osogbo

Osun Babes FC stunned Pelican Stars 3 – 0 in a Week Three NWFL Premiership match on Thursday morning.

Pelican Stars have who were hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to FC Robo Queens last week have now suffered back to back defeats in the league.

The first half ended without goalless, but Osun babes increased the tempo in the second half and went on to score three unreplied goals.

Abibat Agbaji set up Yemisi Samuel for the opening goal in the 69th minutes, although Pelican Stars protested to the officials, saying Yemisi Samuel scored from an off side position.

But the referee allowed the goal to stand, after a wide consultation his two assistants who saw nothing wrong with the goal.

Samuel grabbed her second of the game in the 85th minute, thanks to a lovely pass from Kemi Abiodun.

Kafayat Bashir wrapped up the victory for Osun Babes with the third goal in the 93rd minute of the match.