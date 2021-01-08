NWFL Premiership: Coach Ugochi delighted with Dream Star first win

Dream Star Ladies Coach Anya Ugochi is happy with her team’s first win of the 2021 NWFL Premiership season.

The Galaticas defeated Ibom Angels 3-2 at the Agege Township Stadium, Wednesday, to put an end to their three-match losing streak.

Uduakabong Peter opened scored the opener for Ibom Angels five minutes before halftime, but three minutes on, Anuoluwapo Salisu restored parity for the hosts.

Dream Star then took the lead through Olamide Isiaka after the resumption.

But, Angels leveled up with an equaliser from the spot, but Anuoluwapo Salisu snatched the win for the Dream Star at the death.

Dream Star Coach, Anya Ugochi hailed the players after the nervy win and also urged them to be consistent.

“I am glad the players played to instructions and they kept their nerves to see off an experienced Ibom Angels team.

“We have been working very hard to get this win and to win in front of our fans to reward them for their constant support,” She told club’s media.

Dream Star will be hoping to build on their first win, when they return to action against Osun Babes at the Osogbo Township Stadium on Wednesday.