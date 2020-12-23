NWFL : Edo Queens ready for Rivers Angels Clash

Edo Queens are bracing up for the visiting of Rivers Angels for Wednesday’s NWFL match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin-City.

The Queens trained on Tuesday evening under the watchful eyes of the technical crew and also the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“I’m very happy to be with you in this special evening training session again, I like what I saw this evening, l also like the spirit in you girls so i want you to go into tomorrows’ game against Rivers Angels with this same mentality and mind set,” the Deputy Governor said after the training session.

Edo Queens are unbeaten after two round of matches and are sitting on the of the table with six points, while their opponents, Rivers Angels are fourth on the log with four points.

Other fixtures :

Bayelsa Queens Vs FC Robo

Confluence Queens Vs Nasarawa Amazons

Delta Queens Vs Sunshine Queens FC

Abia Angels Vs Dreamstar Ladies

Ibom Angels Vs Royal Queens

Osun Babes Vs Pelican Stars FC