NWFL Announces Resumption Date

The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) is gearing up for an action-packed 2023/2024 season, set to kick off on November 15, 2023, and wrap up on April 17, 2024.
News of the kick of date for the League was announced during a press conference held in Abuja, where NWFL board members spilled the beans on the highly anticipated Super 6 and Championship League.
The NWFL Super 6 is scheduled to take place between May 10-26, 2024. While the Championship League will begin on February 13, 2024, with its Super 6 set to occur from June 6-13, 2024.
Ms. Nkechi Obi, the League’s Chairperson, addressed the media and emphasized the body’s commitment to ensuring that all matches stick to the set dates.
The upcoming NWFL Premiership season will feature a record-breaking 16 teams, marking a historic milestone.