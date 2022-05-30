Nwankwo Obiora back in the spotlight

Nwankwo Obiora completed his final task this season, helping his Segunda Liga side, G.D. Chaves gain promotion to the Primeira Liga at the expense of Moreirense in the play-offs.
The Veteran midfielder put in solid displays over two legs as Chaves won 2-1 on aggregate and will return to the top flight after a two-year hiatus.
However, it’s uncertain if the 30 year-old will stick around as he enters free agency in June.
Obiora joined Chaves in 2021 as a free agent, after his contract at Boavista expired, but the midfielder who moved to Portugal since 2014 – but had a brief spell in Greece – could be shopping for a new home.
