Nwankwo Obiora back in the spotlight

Nwankwo Obiora (l) in action for G.D. Chaves in the promotion play-off against Moreirense. Photo | Facebook (Grupo Desportivo de Chaves)

Nwankwo Obiora completed his final task this season, helping his Segunda Liga side, G.D. Chaves gain promotion to the Primeira Liga at the expense of Moreirense in the play-offs.

The Veteran midfielder put in solid displays over two legs as Chaves won 2-1 on aggregate and will return to the top flight after a two-year hiatus.
However, it’s uncertain if the 30 year-old will stick around as he enters free agency in June.
Obiora joined Chaves in 2021 as a free agent, after his contract at Boavista expired, but the midfielder who moved to Portugal since 2014 – but had a brief spell in Greece – could be shopping for a new home.

 

 

Emmanuel Apeh’s Alcorcon are Spoilers, stun Eibar

 

In Spain, Emmanuel Apeh go just over an hour of action in the final game of the regular Segunda Liga season as Alcorcon stunned promotion chasing Eibar at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo.

Eibar who were eyeing an automatic promotion ticket, now have to navigate their way through the playoffs to earn a compete in LaLiga next season.
A stoppage time goal from Giovanni Zarfino saw Eibar drop to third place despite spending sixteen weeks on top of the standings.
They lost their place to U.D. Almeria, who snatched a second half equalizer against CD Leganes in a four-goal thriller.
Almeria finished as champions and Real Valladolid slotted into second spot and picked the other automatic promotion ticket.
Meanwhile, Apeh will return to his parent club, Tenerife as his loan deal at the relegated Alcorcon has ended.
The forward joined Alcorcon in January and made 17 appearances for the team, scoring 2 goals.
He is contracted to the Tenerife – who are in the Segunda Liga promotion playoffs – until June 2023.

