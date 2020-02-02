Nwakali Sacked by Swedish Side Kalmar

Former Nigeria youth international, Chidiebere Nwakali has been sent packing by Swedish club side, Kalmar after his contract was terminated over late return from Christmas break.

Chidiebere was dismissed for missing pre season over a spat with the club’s refusal to pay for his return ticket to the club after visiting Nigeria for the Christmas break.

Last week, The Nigerian youngster went back to his base in Sweden, but Kalmar announced through their sporting director, Jorgen Petersson, that they have decided to terminate the remainder of the five-year deal Nwakali signed last summer.

‘We follow the usual working days and when you do not follow the work, we did what we should do and won’t comment any further,’ Petersson was quoted by Complete Sports

‘Through his behavior he has violated parts of his contract which is not okay. He did not come for pre season. It was such a gross breach of contract and there are no places in the team for such,’ said the club director.

‘The deal is broken, he has broken the agreement by not coming here for pre season training. We wish him and his representatives well,’ he concluded.

The midfielder who joined the Swedish side back in 2019 after leaving Polish club Raków Częstochowa, failed to make a single appearance for the side.

He only made the bench once before he was sent home to treat himself from a bout of malaria he suffered upon his arrival at the club.

Nwakali was impressive for Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets team during the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup held in United Arab Emirates.

He is one of the Nwakali brothers, touted to shine for Nigeria in the future, however, the young lads have not really found their footing since turning pro.

Chidiebere’s sibling Kelechi has also struggled for relevance despite joining Arsenal as a young prospect after the U17 World Cup in 2015.

He was denied work permit by FC Porto after he went against the club’s wishes to play for Nigeria’s U23 team in an Olympic qualifier last year.

In spite of a move to Spanish lower division side SD Huesca, for a fee in the region of 250k, since September he has failed to make any appearance for the club.