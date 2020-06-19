Nwakali makes Cameo Debut for Huesca

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally made his long awaited debut for his Spanish Huesca on Thursday, but it ended in defeat as the side’s promotion push took a slight hit.

Nwakali, 22, was introduced into the game with thirteen left in the encounter but was unable to help his team avoid a narrow 2-1 defeat to Mirandes at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Nwakali who was also included in the matchday squad against Malaga last week still had a decent contribution with 11 touches, completed 5 out of his 7 passes (83.3) and 3/3 dribbles success (100%) and got 6.2 rating.

Mirandes took the lead in the 62nd minutes no thanks to goal from Alvaro Pena, but Huesca equalized through, Afa Miro on 72 minute.

Alvaro Pena scored the decider on 86 minutes, to ensure the visitors returned home with maximum point.

Huesca however missed the chance to go above Almeria and move to third position on the log, but they remain fourth position with with 53 points from 33 games.