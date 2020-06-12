Nwakali Finally Makes Huesca Matchday Squad

Kelechi Nwakali could make his first competitive appearance for Spanish side SD Huesca when they lock horns with Málaga CF at La Rosaleda on Friday.

Nwakali was included in the 23 man squad for Friday’s match and the midfielder could make his first official appearance for the club since joining from Arsenal last September.

Huesca announced the squad on their social media page on Thursday :

SD Huesca travels with 24 players, the first full squad, for the return to competition at LaLiga this Friday at La Rosaleda.

List of 24 SD Huesca players called by Míchel for this Friday’s match (7:30 p.m.) in La Rosaleda against Málaga CF, corresponding to the 32nd day of LaLiga.

CONVOCATORIA | ¡Ponemos rumbo de nuevo a la competición! 📝Lista de los 2⃣4⃣ jugadores elegidos por Míchel para el #MálagaHuesca, al aumentar el número de futbolistas que pueden participar en cada encuentro. ¡Nadie rebla! 👊🔵🔴 👇https://t.co/Hru9p14Vvd — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) June 11, 2020

Since arriving at Huesca, Nwakali has struggled to break into the squad, no thanks to his lack of match fitness.

However the highly-rated midfielder’s hard work in training seems to have paid off, with Manager Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz selecting him for the league game against Malaga..