Nwakali Excited to be Back, Eyes LaLiga Promotion with Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali says he’s happy to play competitive football again after six months absence from the pitch.

Nwakali ended his association with the Gunners and signed for Spanish second division side Huesca last summer, but only made his first appearance for the club against Malaga last week.

The FIFA U-17 World cup golden ball winner also came as a second half substituted against Mirandes this weekend and helped the team secured a valuable points.

Nwakali said he’s happy to be back on the pitch, doing what he knows how to do best and he’s hoping to continue his fine run of games with the team.

“I’m excited to be playing competitive football again. I have waited so long for this moment and I’m fully committed to helping the club achieve promotion,” Nwakali told AOI.

Meanwhile the Midfielder will be expected to play a part when Huesca take on Segunda Division leaders Cadiz on Wednesday, Huesca are currently 4th on the log with 54 points from 34 games.