Nwakali assures fans of swift return from Injury

Nwakali celebrates with his SD Ponferradina teammate. Photo | Facebook (SD Ponferradina)

Former Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali suffered an injury when his side SD Ponferradina took on Malaga in a Segunda division fixture.

Ponferradina lost 1-0 no thanks to an own goal from Erik Moran, but Nwakali was in action and started in a double pivot in midfield alongside Moran.

The Nigerian lasted only 57 minutes before he pulled out with injury and was replaced by Sabit Abdulai.

In a social media post on Monday, the player assured fans that he will be back sooner than initially feared.

Road to be back see you in 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/XZAiUhOkrp

— Nwakali25 (@nwakali25) November 28, 2022

Nwakali has scored just one goal in 16 appearances as he helps his side battle relegation.

