Nwakaeme With a Delightful Assist in Trabzonspor Super Lig match against Kayserispor

Striker Anthony Nwakaeme produced a sumptuous pass for Anastasios Bakasetas who found space between two defenders, took the ball on his chest before volleying into the bottom right corner.

The goal brought Trabzonspor level against Kayserispor 23 minutes after going behind, but the end will end with no further goals.

While Trabzonspor are now winless in two games, the goal drought for Nwakaeme extends to nine matches.

The Nigerian Striker who has six goals in 29 league appearances this season, last scored for the club in February.

So far, the Striker’s goal per game return his season is the least since 2021 with FC Universitatea Cluj.

Trabzonspor maintains the fourth position in the Super Lig, six points more than Alanyanspor, but the latter have a game in hand.

Visit Sportbetting.ng daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria, like Sportybet ng. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds, and football standings.