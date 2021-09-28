Nwakaeme vs Awaziem battle ends with no Victor

By
Editor
-
0
68
ANTALYA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 27: Cornelius (C) of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal with his teammates during the Turkish Super Lig 7th week soccer match between Trabzonspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on September 27, 2021. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anthony Nwakaeme lasted the distance for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig in their 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor.

Nwakaeme did not enjoy the best of games, with countryman Chidozie Awaziem, one of the players tasked with shutting him down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trabzonspor (@trabzonspor)


It is the first time Nwakaeme has failed to score or assist in back to back games this season.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor conceded a goal for the first time with Chidozie Awaziem at the heart of the defence.
Cornelius (R) and Awaziem (L) in action during the Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Alanyaspor. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Awaziem went 312minutes without conceding for Alanya before Andreas Cornelius’ strike for Trabzon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here