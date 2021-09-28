Nwakaeme vs Awaziem battle ends with no Victor

Anthony Nwakaeme lasted the distance for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig in their 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor.

Nwakaeme did not enjoy the best of games, with countryman Chidozie Awaziem, one of the players tasked with shutting him down.

It is the first time Nwakaeme has failed to score or assist in back to back games this season.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor conceded a goal for the first time with Chidozie Awaziem at the heart of the defence.

Awaziem went 312minutes without conceding for Alanya before Andreas Cornelius’ strike for Trabzon.