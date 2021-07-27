Nwakaeme scores in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 comeback win over Kasimpasa

Anthony Nwakaeme opened his pre-season goal account on Monday when Trabzonspor hosted Kasimpasa in a friendly.

Nwakaeme who has played all of his side’s pre-season games had failed to find the back of the net until yesterday and he inspired a come back win for Trabzon.

The hosts were trailing inside the opening six minutes of the encounter, starting in his second game, the Nigerian forward brought his side level in the 23rd minute.

Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas set up Nwakaeme for the goal before Ivory Coast international Gervinho completed the come back.

Gervinho sealed the victory with a 78 minute strike drawing cheers from the small crowd at the TFF Riva Facility.

Nwakaeme has two assists to his name during this pre-season campaign. He scored seven goals in 35 appearances last season to help Trabzonspor to a fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig.