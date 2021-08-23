Nwakaeme scores in Trabzonspor win against Sivasspor

A penalty, an eye watering volley goal and missed opportunities, all characterized the Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Sivasspor in a game that saw four Nigerians in action.
Trabzonspor took the lead from the spot through Anastasios Bakasetas in the 15th minute and closed the half with their noses in front.
After the restart the hosts continued from where they left off, this time Anthony Nwakaeme produced a fine finish to double the lead.
However the Sivasspor scored and were within a goal of snatching a draw of perhaps picking up their first win of the league campaign.
Isaac Cofie finding the back of the net after Max-Alain Gradel’s missed spot kick.
Kayode Olanrewaju and Azubuike Ikechukwu started for Sivasspor, but the midfielder was replaced nine minutes after the restart while Leke James was called off the bench for the side in the 78th minute.