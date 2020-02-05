Nwakaeme Scores in Trabzonspor 5-0 routing of Erzurumspor

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target in Trabzonspor’s 5-0 demolition of Erzurum BB in a Turkish Cup quarter-final game on Tuesday.

Nwakaeme was in the form of his life at the Medical Park Arena last night, scoring his tenth goal of the season in the process.

The versatile forward netted in the 43rd minute of the match after Alexander Sorloth’s opener and Yusuf Acer’s own goal.

Merthan Acil then turned the ball into his own net at the hour mark before Sorloth sealed the victory six minutes later.

Meanwhile, former Eagles captain John Mikel Obi was an used substitute as he stayed on the bench throughout the duration of the game probably as a result of the racist abuse he suffered from Fenerbahce supporters at the weekend.

Nwakaeme has made 30 appearances for Trabzonspor this season across all competitions with ten goals and five assists to his name.

The 30-year-old will hope to maintain his fine form in front of goal when Trabzonspor take on Genclerbirligi in their next Super Lig game on Saturday.