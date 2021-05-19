Nwakaeme names in Team of the Season

Trabzonspor forward Anthony Nwakaeme has been named in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Season by football statistics website.

In the recently concluded season, Nwakaeme appeared in 34 matches in the top-flight, scoring seven goals and setting up seven others while logging 2,970 minutes.

He averaged 3.1 shots per game, had a passing accuracy of 79 percent, was named Man of the match on five occasions, made 1.2 key passes per game, and averaged 2.9 dribbles.

Defensively, Nwakaeme made 1.6 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and one clearance per game.

In the Team of the Season, the 32 year-old was deployed as a left-sided midfielder in a 4-4-2 formation.

Of the eleven players picked, only Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal (7.7) was rated higher than Nwakaeme.