Nwakaeme Leads Trabzonspor’s Title Charge in 3-1 win over Goztepe

Anthony Nwakaeme restarted the the season in Turkey with a bang as he was on target in Trabzonspor’s Super Lig victory over Goztepe on Friday.

Trabzonspor won the match 3 – 1 thanks to goals from Nwakaeme, Abdülkadir Ömür and Ghanaian international Caleb Ekuban.

However it was Nwakaeme who opened scoring in the 16th minute to extend his season tally of goals to 11.

Alpaslan Öztürk scored the only goal for the home side, while Trabzonspor extended their lead on log by three points ahead of second placed Istanbul Basaksehir who still have game in hand.