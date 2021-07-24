Nwakaeme lackluster in pre-season draw, Trabzonspor star Contract situation looms

Anthony Nwakaeme was called off the bench for Trabzonspor in the pre-season friendly Basaksehir on Saturday.

Nwakaeme who is in his fourth season at the club, has enjoyed some success, but with just a year left on his contract the forward might be considering a move this summer.

Now 32, the Nigeria international has made 90 league appearances for the club and scored 28 goals and 26 assists.

However, on the night he could not find his scoring boots and has not scored a goal in pre-season.

Trabzonspor start their league campaign against Yeni Malatyaspor on August 15.