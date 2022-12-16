Nwakaeme, Ighalo battle for Saudi PL Golden Boot

By
Adebanjo
-
0
190
Odion Ighalo celebrates after scoring in a Saudi Pro League match. Photo | Twitter (Alhilal_EN)

Anthony Nwakaeme took his goal contribution in the Saudi Professional League to five (4 goals 1 assist) in his debut season in the Gulf state.

The 33 year-old inspired his team to a 2-1 victory against Al Khaleej on Thursday, he scored a goal and got an assist.

Nwakaeme, who is still the subject of interest from Besiktas, tied compatriot Odion Ighalo (4 goals 1 assist) in the goal scorers’ chart, although the former has played one game less (7).

He joined Al Feiha as a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with Trabzonspor on a contract at the end of last season.

 

 

Meanwhile, he’s two goals behind league top scorer, Carlos Carvalho (Al Shabab), who has also played 7 games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here