Nwakaeme, Ighalo battle for Saudi PL Golden Boot

Anthony Nwakaeme took his goal contribution in the Saudi Professional League to five (4 goals 1 assist) in his debut season in the Gulf state.
The 33 year-old inspired his team to a 2-1 victory against Al Khaleej on Thursday, he scored a goal and got an assist.
Nwakaeme, who is still the subject of interest from Besiktas, tied compatriot Odion Ighalo (4 goals 1 assist) in the goal scorers’ chart, although the former has played one game less (7).
He joined Al Feiha as a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with Trabzonspor on a contract at the end of last season.