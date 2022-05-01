Nwakaeme Champion in Turkey, secures Trabzonspor the elusive League title

Mission accomplished for Anthony Nwakaeme at Trabzonspor as club eventually picked up the Turkish Super Lig title on Saturday.

Although Nwakaeme did not feature, the 33 year-old has just returned from an injury which kept him out of the away game at Adana Demirspor last week.

The Nigerian was on the bench throughout against Antalyaspor in the thrilling four-goal thriller at the Medical Park Stadium.

Andreas Cornelius (3′) and Dorukhan Tokoz (59′) scored either side of Alasanne Ndao (51′) and Haji Wright’s (80′) goals for the visitors.

It could have been more for Antalyaspor, but veteran Angolan midfielder Fredy failed to beat the goalkeeper.

But at 2-2, it was enough for Trabzon to pick up their first league title in 38 years and they have two players with double figures, Cornelius (15 goals, 3 assists) and Nwakaeme (11 goals, 10 assists), with three rounds of games to the end of the season.

🏆 2021-2022 Season Süper Lig Champion TRABZONSPOR! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/knFOYDMiYR — Trabzonspor Club (@Trabzonspor_EN_) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Nigerian completes a domestic treble adding the league title to the Turkish Cup and Super Cup won with Trabzonspor.

Despite the his impact at the club though, his future remains uncertain as several reports have linked him with a move away to rivals Fenerbahçe after four years with Trabzonspor following his move from Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Nwakaeme’s contract runs out this June and should he leave Trabzon, who already booked a Champions League ticket, a move to Istanbul could still see him play in the UCL next season.

Fenerbahçe are second on the log, but with all to play for in the next three games to keep their spot.