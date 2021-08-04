Nwakaeme announces football Retirement aged 35

Former Angers SCO forward Dickson Nwakaeme has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Nwakaeme was a journeyman for the most of his career, playing in various across Europe and Asia.

The Center Forward started his professional career from Angola with GD Interclube and played his last season at Sri Pahang FC.

In an IG post the former Angers star paid his tribute to the games.

What a journey it has been for me. All thanks to God Almighty and many thanks to football. All I wanted to do was to play football and be happy in the streets of Ajegunle in Lagos Nigeria. But God and football had another plan for me instead. God used football to change me and my family lives. From struggling to feed and put on proper clothes or a roof over our head. To having so much and even giving back to the society. Today I announce my retirement from football even though I look fit and can still play for few more years. But I decide to stop as a player to be a leader to lead and mentor young footballers to reach the level I couldn’t reach. So it’s a transition to a greater role for me. Thanks to all the clubs and agents that helped me to be a successful footballer. To my family. Y’all are the real MVP your support was everything I needed. To all my fans and well wishers. I can’t thank you all enough. So many things to write and many names to mention. I will just stop here. Make sure you follow @dn10footballacademy for more.

#Godisthegreatest🙌🏾🙏🏾

Dickson is the sibling of Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme, who plays for Super Lig side Trabzonspor.