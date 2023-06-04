NPL Super 6: Rivers United Objective is Clear – Eguma

Stanley Eguma, the head coach of Rivers United, has suggested that his team’s victory over Sunshine Stars on matchday one of the Nigeria Premier League Super 6 will inspire the team to a successful title defence.
Rivers United earned all three points in the contest at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, thanks to Ebube Duru’s second-half penalty.
The defending Champions were able to hold off a potential Sunshine Stars resurgence, who grew in belief towards the end of the game.
