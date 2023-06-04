NPL Super 6: Rivers United Objective is Clear – Eguma

Joseph Obisesan
Stanley Eguma
Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma. Photo credit | Twitter (RiversUnitedFC)

Stanley Eguma, the head coach of Rivers United, has suggested that his team’s victory over Sunshine Stars on matchday one of the Nigeria Premier League Super 6 will inspire the team to a successful title defence.

Rivers United earned all three points in the contest at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, thanks to Ebube Duru’s second-half penalty.

 

The defending Champions were able to hold off a potential Sunshine Stars resurgence, who grew in belief towards the end of the game.

“It was crucial we began with a victory just to keep the winning mentality going,” Eguma stated after the game.

“We know their game so we had to make some tactical adjustments which gave us victory.

“Overall, it was a good game from both sides.”

