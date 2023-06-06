Nigerian League NPL Super 6: Finidi George hands Rivers United favorite’s tag By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - June 6, 2023 0 48 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Rivers United before the NPFL Super 6 match against Remo Stars. Photo | FL Rivers United and Enyimba FC are the early pace setters in the opening fixtures of the NPL Super 6 with four points each from the first two games. However Enyimba Coach, Finidi George, believes that the holders remain the team to beat. The Eight-time league champions defeated Lobi stars 1-nil in the first game of Day 2. Meanwhile, defending Champions, Rivers United snatched a point in the final moments of their four-goal thriller with Remo stars. “Rivers is the team to beat,” George said after his side’s victory. “They are defending champions, and I respect them, but, the trophy must be won here. “We will give our all and make sure that we make it difficult for them.”