NPL Super 6: Finidi George hands Rivers United favorite’s tag

Rivers United and Enyimba FC are the early pace setters in the opening fixtures of the NPL Super 6 with four points each from the first two games.

However Enyimba Coach, Finidi George, believes that the holders remain the team to beat.

 

 

The Eight-time league champions defeated Lobi stars 1-nil in the first game of Day 2.

Meanwhile, defending Champions, Rivers United snatched a point in the final moments of their four-goal thriller with Remo stars.

“Rivers is the team to beat,” George said after his side’s victory. “They are defending champions, and I respect them, but, the trophy must be won here.

“We will give our all and make sure that we make it difficult for them.”

