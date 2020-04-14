NPFL Top Scorer Israel Abia sets His Sights on More Goals

Rangers international striker Israel Abia says he’s hopeful the NPFL season will resume after the COVID-19 pandemic is successfully defeated.

The current NPFL season was suspended indefinitely by the League Management Company due to the outbreak of the virus, the hiatus called after the round of 25 matches.

However, it is unlikely that league matches will return sooner following the continued spike in cases of the infection across the country.

But, Israel Abia, who is this season’s top scorer has told footballlive that he’s longing to be back on the pitch.

“I miss football. I miss the competition for points in all matches. I’m confident that we will, soon start playing again, but before then, stay safe and God bless you all,” he said.

Abia has scored twelve goals this league campaign, he joined the Flying Antelopes on loan from Sunshine Stars FC.